Healthy pets could be passing on multidrug-resistant organisms to owners: Study

New research found that multidrug-resistant organisms could be passed on to hospitalised owners from even their healthy pets, and vice-versa, The Guardian reported. The research is to be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Dr Carolin Hackmann, from Charité University Hospital Berlin, Germany, and colleagues conducted the study of over 2,800 hospitalised patients and their companion animals.

The study was aimed at finding out whether or not pets are responsible for the infection of hospital patients with multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs).

For the unversed, bacteria that resist treatment with more than one antibiotic are called MDROs. The multidrug-resistant organisms are found mainly in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The researchers used genetic sequencing to identify the species of bacteria in each sample and the presence of drug-resistant genes. They found that 30 per cent of hospital patients tested positive for MDROs.

The repot also mentioned that the rate of dog ownership was 11 per cent and cat ownership 9 per cent in those who tested MDRO-positive.

As quoted by the report SciTechDaily, Dr Hackmann said, "Our findings verify that the sharing of multidrug-resistant organisms between companion animals and their owners is possible".

"However, we identified only a handful of cases suggesting that neither cat nor dog ownership is an important risk factor for multidrug-resistant organism colonization in hospital patients," said Dr Hackmann.



