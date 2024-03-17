Handwriting, not typing, linked to better learning and memory: Study

A new study has revealed that writing with hands using pen, and not typing, boosts learning and memory in individuals. The scientists reached the conclusion by comparing two sets of people, one who typed on a keyboard and the other who wrote by hand.

Writing with hands was found to form patterns of electrical activity, which has been linked with forming memories.

The new study adds to previous research on handwriting which showed that handwriting improves spelling and the ability to remember. “There is a fundamental difference in brain organization for handwriting, as opposed to typing,” says Ramesh Balasubramaniam, a neuroscientist who works at the University of California.

Audrey van der Meer and Ruud van der Weel, psychologists from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, conducted a study involving college students. The participants were tasked with either typing or handwriting a word shown on a computer screen using a digital pen while wearing caps fitted with sensors to measure brain activity.

Analysing the electrical brain activity, the researchers focused on the frequency of brainwaves, indicative of synchronised activity across different brain regions. They found that handwriting triggered increased activity not only in areas associated with movement but also in regions linked to learning and memory, suggesting unique cognitive processes at play.

Unlike typing, handwriting strengthens connections between the brain's outer and central parts, particularly enhancing coordination between movement-related areas and those involved in memory function.

These findings, published on January 26 in Frontiers in Psychology, highlight distinct neural mechanisms engaged during handwriting compared to typing.