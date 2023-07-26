Gulf stream in peril: Study suggests collapse possible as early as 2025

A recent study suggests that the Gulf Stream system, known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (Amoc), could collapse as early as 2025, posing catastrophic climate impacts.

Researchers had previously identified Amoc as being at its weakest point in 1,600 years due to global heating.

In 2021, warning signs of a tipping point were observed. The new analysis estimates a potential collapse between 2025 and 2095, with the central estimate being 2050 if global carbon emissions continue unabated.

Past collapses have resulted in temperature changes of up to 10 degrees Celsius within a few decades, although those instances occurred during ice ages, reported the Guardian.

While some scientists believe the assumptions and uncertainties surrounding the tipping point's timing are too significant for a precise estimate, all agree that the prospect of an Amoc collapse is deeply concerning and should drive immediate reductions in carbon emissions.

Tipping point warning: Amoc's weakening and past collapses

Amoc plays a crucial role by carrying warm ocean water northwards, cooling, and sinking it, which drives the Atlantic's currents. However, the influx of freshwater from melting Greenland's ice cap and other sources is increasingly stifling these currents.

A potential Amoc collapse would have disastrous consequences globally, severely disrupting rainfall patterns in regions like India, South America, and West Africa, upon which billions of people depend for food.

It would lead to more storms and colder temperatures in Europe, cause rising sea levels on the eastern coast of North America, and further endanger the Amazon rainforest and Antarctic ice sheets.

Professor Peter Ditlevsen from the University of Copenhagen, who led the study, expressed significant concern about the potential impact, noting that Amoc has not experienced a shutdown in the last 12,000 years.

Amoc has historically collapsed and restarted during ice age cycles from 115,000 to 12,000 years ago. Today, it remains one of the most concerning climate tipping points as global temperatures continue to rise.

Recent research suggests that five dangerous tipping points may have already been crossed due to the 1.1 degrees Celsius of global heating experienced so far.

The study, published in Nature Communications, utilised sea surface temperature data since 1870 as a proxy for Amoc strength changes over time. Researchers mapped this data onto the path of systems approaching a specific type of tipping point, known as a "saddle-node bifurcation." The analysis showed a close fit between the data and the tipping point path, allowing for an extrapolation to estimate the likely timing of the tipping point.

Urgent need for carbon emission reductions to mitigate Amoc collapse

The scenario assumed a continuation of greenhouse gas emissions at their current rate. If emissions begin to decline as intended by climate policies, the world would have more time to prevent global temperatures from surpassing the Amoc tipping point.

While uncertainties persist among scientists regarding the tipping point's precise location and timing, the findings have prompted an urgent call for further research and immediate action to reduce carbon emissions. Multiple approaches have led to similar conclusions, emphasising the gravity of the risk that we must strive to avoid.