'Growing full crops in space': First commercial space greenhouse to be launched in 2023

In order to boost crop production research outside Earth and support exploration missions, Redwire Corporation said on Tuesday it would launch the first commercial space greenhouse in Spring next year.

According to Dave Reed, Redwire's manager for the greenhouse project, the space infrastructure company's project will help deliver critical insights for NASA's Artemis missions and beyond.

''Growing full crops in space will be critical to future space exploration missions as plants provide food, oxygen and water reclamation,'' he added.

Aiming at sending astronauts to the moon and establishing a long-term lunar colony, the Artemis programme of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will act as a precursor to the eventual human exploration of Mars.

Highlighting that the project will enhance humanity's ability to grow crops in space, commercial agricultural technology firm Dewey Scientific will be the company's first customer.

From benchtop laboratory facilities to true production in space, the Redwire Greenhouse will provide a simple and scalable commercial solution for customers seeking to advance crop science.

After managing plant investigations in the NASA-owned Advanced Plant Habitat since 2018, Redwire Greenhouse will leverage already flight-qualified Redwire plant growth technology including Passive Orbital Nutrient Delivery System (PONDS) devices on the International Space Station.



(With inputs from agencies)

