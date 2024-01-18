Greenland's melting glaciers: NASA study reveals 21 per cent more loss in ice mass than previously thought

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California has made a startling update on the state of Greenland's ice sheet. Contrary to previous estimates, a comprehensive analysis of satellite data revealed that the Greenland Ice Sheet has lost about 21 per cent more ice mass in the last four decades than previously thought.

The study, published in Nature on January 17, sheds light on the accelerating retreat of the majority of glaciers on the landmass.

This is now posing potential risks for future ocean circulation.

Chad Greene, Lead Author and Glacier Scientist at JPL said, "When the ice at the end of a glacier calves and retreats, it’s like pulling the plug out of the fjord, which lets ice drain into the ocean faster."

"Previously, we had bits and pieces – lots of local studies," Alex Gardner, co-author and JPL Cryosphere scientist, said adding, "But what this study offers is a systematic and comprehensive view that has led to some pretty significant insights that we didn’t have about the ice sheet before."

The comprehensive study, drawing from nearly a quarter million pieces of satellite data, revealed that of the 207 glaciers studied, 179 have significantly retreated since 1985. It further showed that only one glacier is experiencing slight growth.

Notably, the Greenland Ice Sheet has lost approximately 1,140 billion tonnes of ice mass. Most of the loss occurred below sea level in fjords on Greenland's periphery.

This unprecedented ice loss, though not directly contributing to sea level rise, could impact ocean circulation, according to the researchers.

The additional ice loss represented an increased influx of freshwater into the ocean.

Notably, this circulation is an important component of the global oceanic conveyor belt. This, in turn, may influence weather patterns worldwide and impact ecosystems.