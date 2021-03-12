Global warming may endanger life in 'twilight zone' of oceans

Twilight zone in oceans is the part at the depth of 200 to 1000 metres. These depths are given such a name because water at these depths receive less sunlight. A study by Cardiff University has revealed that global warming is adversely affecting life in the twilight zone of oceans.

As one goes deeper in ocean, organisms obtain nutrition via different modes. One of them is the 'marine snow'. Marine snow is simply food and nutrient particles sinking deeper in water after they fall into it from air.

In a study conducted by Cardiff University, researchers found out that marine snow was important in evolution of marine life in the twilight zone.

During the study, researchers found that during the course of evolution, organisms moved from surface to deeper part of the ocean. This was later found to be due to marine snow gradually sinking to deeper parts of the oceans.

The researchers said that temperature of the water was a key factor in this process. Cooler water in the depths preserves the marine snow for long time and thus helps deliver food into the deep ocean.

Global warming may possible prove to be hindrance to this cycle. As temperatures rise, delivery of nutrients and food webs in the twilight zone may get affected.

The marine life in these zones and in the seas at large are essential to maintain health of the planet.