Global study finds plasma therapy isn't helping severely ill coronavirus patients

Does plasma therapy work for coronavirus patients? A global trial which tested blood plasma on coronavirus patients with moderate to severe illnesses claims it does very little to alleviate trouble for patients.

Owing to no change in condition, the trial has stopped the enrolment of severe coronavirus cases in need of intensive care, Reuters reported.

The REMAP-CAP is an international trial which is looking at potential treatments for the virus. As part of this trial, it had recruited 4,100 coronavirus patients spread out across 290 sites in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

The trial showed how 900 patients who were severely ill, and in need of intensive care, did not respond well to the treatment with antibody-rich plasma taken from people who had already recovered from the virus.

The treatment did not improve outcomes among patients, painting a grim picture of a treatment which has been employed by governments across the world in a bid to limit the spread of infection, and to control the death rate.

Even then, scientists did not find evidence of any harm associated with the plasma treatment, and will continue to induct patients who are hospitalised with moderate illness, they claimed in a statement.

Patients who are not producing antibodies during therapy, and those carrying a high load of the virus might be benefitting from the treatment, something the researchers intend to explore in the future course of this study.

The basic rationale behind convalescent plasma therapy is that antibodies from recovered patients could effectively neutralise the virus, preventing it from spreading further and damaging tissues.

The treatment has a very low probability of reducing death rates and the number of days patients need in intensive care - a meagre 2.2 per cent, the researchers found.

Earlier, findings from another REMAP-CAP trial found that arthritis drugs like Roche's Actemra and Sanofi's Kevzara were effective in preventing deaths, and reducing the time patients spend in intensive care.