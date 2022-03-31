Geomagnetic storm: Sun has erupted with 17 flares, may hit Earth today

At least 17 solar eruptions from a single sunspot are likely to reach the Earth on Thursday (March 31). This will cause geomagnetic storms.

These eruptions have originated from an overactive sunspot, called AR2975. This sunspot has been firing solar flares since March 28.

The stellar event may also cause some moderate sky storms on Earth, Space.com reported.

What are Sunspots?

Sunspots are eruptions on the sun that occur when magnetic lines twist and suddenly realign near the visible surface. At times, these explosions are associated with coronal mass ejections (CMEs), or streams of charged particles that shoot into space. NASA's powerful Solar Dynamics Observatory captured stunning views of the solar eruptions, as did the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory.

"The eruptions have hurled at least two, possibly three, CMEs toward Earth," wrote SpaceWeather.com of the event. NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the website added, suggest the first CME will arrive on Thursday (March 31), with at least one other expected on Friday (April 1), the report said.

Modelling suggests that the particles may generate G2 or G3 (moderate) geomagnetic storms, although auroras (northern lights and southern lights) are notoriously hard to predict. While this possible storm is only moderate, NASA and other space agencies keep an eye on solar activity to improve solar weather predictions. A strong flare aimed toward Earth, along with a large CME, may induce problems such as damaging power lines or disabling satellites.