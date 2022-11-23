Four dangerous asteroids whirling towards earth that might hit today, tells NASA

NASA has said that there are currently 5 asteroids that are coming towards Earth with frightening speed. Some of them are travelling at the speed of hypersonic ballistic missiles, but few of them will not hit the earth and go flying past it, as reported by NASA.

Asteroids are basically the minor planets of the inner solar system and have rocky, icy, or metallic bodies with no atmosphere. Though most of the asteroids look the same, their shapes and size vary significantly, ranging from 1 m rocks to a dwarf planet of almost 1000 km in diametre. One such asteroid has already been seen flying over Earth in Canada recently.

~1-m space object - temporary designation #C8FF042 - strikes Earth over Canada, creating stunning #fireball☄️



For only the 6th time in history, this impact was predicted.



Find out more about predicting #asteroid impacts from the last time this happened 👉https://t.co/zwPKXeUEUl https://t.co/XbDqtiDuom pic.twitter.com/5yHGWibSki — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) November 19, 2022 ×

Here is the information about five asteroids barrelling toward earth:

1. Asteroid 2005 LW3

This is the largest asteroid of them all and also the first one to be discovered by NASA.NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office has issued an alert against this huge asteroid named Asteroid 2005 LW3. It will make its closest approach to Earth on 23 November at a distance of just 1.1 million kilometres away from earth. This asteroid is colossal with its size ranging anywhere between 426 feet to 918 feet. NASA has warned that the space rock is already on its way toward the planet, travelling at the speed of 48580 kilometres per hour.

2. Asteroid 2022 WS2

This asteroid was red-flagged by NASA due to its extremely close approach to earth. The asteroid, with a size ranging between 39 feet and 88 feet, will be making its closest approach to Earth on 23 November as well. It will be at a distance of 3 million kilometres from Earth, travelling at a speed of 42039 kilometres per hour.

3. Asteroid 2022 WR2

This other asteroid will also come extremely close to Earth on 23 November. Its close approach will bring it within just 3.5 kilometres of Earth. The asteroid is already on its way toward Earth, travelling at an astounding speed of 27629 kilometres per hour. Fortunately, this asteroid is quite small and will not be of harm even if it hits the Earth.

4. Asteroid 2022 WL2