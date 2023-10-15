Fast Radio Bursts in space occur due to 'starquakes': Study

We know earthquakes. We also know of Marsquakes. But starquakes? Well read on.

Scientists and amateur astronomer alike are fascinated by FRBs (Fast Radio Bursts). FRBs are one of the interesting mysteries of the universe. FRBs release an insanely high amount of energy but in a very short time period. They last for just milliseconds but within such a short time span, they can release energy equal to that of 500 million suns.

For years, scientists have been curious about origin or the FRBs. Now, a study that analysed thousands of FRBs has revealed that FRBs have more in common with earthquakes than they have with solar flares.

This has led astronomers from University of Tokyo to beieve that 'starquakes' are responsible for formation of FRBs.

"It was theoretically considered that the surface of a magnetar could be experiencing a starquake, an energy release similar to earthquakes on Earth," said astronomer Tomonori Totani from University of Tokyo, as quoted by ScienceAlert.

"Recent observational advances have led to the detection of thousands more FRBs, so we took the opportunity to compare the now large statistical data sets available for FRBs with data from earthquakes and solar flares, to explore possible similarities."

FRBs can be elusive. But in 2020, an FRB was observed coming from our Milky Way Galaxy. Scientists and astronomers were able to find out the source of this emission. It was found that the FRB emitted from a magnetar.

Magnetar is a remanent of a star after supernova. It is a type of a neutron star that has collapsed core. Magnetars are one of the most powerful magnetic objects in the universe.

The highly powerful magnetic field, distorts the shape of the star and exerts an outward pull. While the collapsed core exerts an inward pull. The interaction between these two opposite forces causes the surface of the star to rupture and quake (starquake). This results in FRBs.

The research, reported by ScienceAlert has been published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

