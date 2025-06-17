/Falcon 9 rocket deploys 26 SpaceX Starlink satellites in space

SpaceX launches 26 new Starlink satellites from California

Falcon 9 lifts off from Vandenberg base. SpaceX successfully launched a batch of 26 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Monday, 17 June 2025. The mission lifted off at 8:36 PM PDT (or 11:36 PM EDT / 03:36 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

The mission used a Falcon 9 rocket making its third flight, which placed the satellites into orbit around eight and a half minutes after launch. SpaceX named this group as Starlink 15-9 on its website.

Booster lands on Droneship in pacific

After separation, the Falcon 9's first-stage booster made a successful landing on the droneship, positioned in the Pacific Ocean. The booster, B1093, had last flown in May 2025 on another Starlink mission.

The satellites were expected to be deployed after a second engine burn, scheduled about an hour into the mission. This flight follows another recent Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida on 13 June, which delivered the final satellites of the first generation direct-to-cell constellation.

Starlink network keeps expanding

While Monday’s satellites were not part of the direct-to-cell programme, they contribute to the growth of the Starlink broadband internet network, which now has over 7,760 active satellites in orbit. This network provides global internet coverage, especially in remote and underserved areas.

SpaceX has stated that its direct-to-cell technology, developed in partnership with mobile service providers, will enable standard mobile phones to access the internet even in locations where there are no towers or cables.

With each launch, SpaceX continues to strengthen its global satellite internet service, bringing faster, more accessible broadband to people worldwide.