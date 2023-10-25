Explained | Will bird flu's arrival in Antarctica spell 'catastrophe' for its unique wildlife?

Antarctica, known for its pristine and secluded landscapes, now faces an unprecedented threat as avian flu, a lethal variant of bird flu, has been identified on Bird Island, a part of the British overseas territory of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

This discovery has raised concerns among scientists, environmentalists, and wildlife experts about the potentially devastating consequences for the region's unique wildlife and ecosystems.

The spread of H5N1

Avian flu, specifically the H5N1 subtype, has gained notoriety for its global spread.

H5N1 is classified as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) due to its severe impact on poultry populations.

Historically, avian flu outbreaks followed seasonal patterns. However, since 2021, they have become persistent, resulting in the deaths of millions of birds in 2022.

The relentless spread of this virus has raised concerns about its potential threat to wildlife in the uncharted territories of Antarctica.

Challenges in human and interspecies transmission

H5N1, in its complexity, presents challenges not only in transmission but also in its genetic makeup. The virus is notoriously difficult to transmit from animals to humans, and human-to-human transmission is exceptionally rare.

However, the scientific community remains vigilant about the potential consequences of co-infection, where individuals could contract both H5N1 and seasonal flu viruses, leading to the exchange of genetic material with unpredictable outcomes.

Antarctica is home to a myriad of species that exist nowhere else on Earth. These unique organisms have evolved in isolation and have never encountered bird flu viruses.

The introduction of avian flu into this ecosystem poses a grave threat. The largely unknown response of these species to the virus creates a sense of urgency among scientists to understand and mitigate the potential consequences.

Unique bird species under threat

Bird Island, situated about 966 kilometres southeast of the Falkland Islands, is one of the world's richest biodiversity hotspots.

It is home to approximately 50,000 breeding pairs of penguins and an impressive 65,000 pairs of fur seals. The island also hosts various endangered bird species.

The presence of avian flu on Bird Island could lead to catastrophic breeding failures, potentially causing a devastating impact on the island's diverse and unique wildlife.

Risk assessment

The Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research conducted a comprehensive risk assessment to understand the potential impact of avian flu on Antarctica. Penguins, birds of prey, sheathbills, and giant petrels are identified as the most vulnerable species, facing direct threats from the virus. Following them are fur seals, sea lions, skuas, and gulls, which also face a considerable risk.

Dr Meagan Dewar, chair of the Antarctic Wildlife Health Network, serves as the lead author of a report emphasising the potential for "catastrophic breeding failure" in Antarctica due to avian flu. He told the Telegraph that the consequences of such an event would have a "devastating impact on many wildlife species."

Alarming presence on south Georgia

South Georgia, the territory where the infected skuas were discovered, is a crucial region for a variety of species. It houses a diverse array of wildlife, including albatrosses, macaroni and Gentoo penguins, as well as northern and southern giant petrels.

Experts are deeply concerned that these bird populations may also contract the virus. Avian flu is primarily transmitted through direct contact or faeces, raising concerns about its potential spread in this critical region.

Also watch | Gravitas: Melting poles in Antarctica under threat What makes Antarctica so unique?

Antarctica is a vast continent blanketed in ice and surrounded by ocean, differing from the Arctic, which is an icy sea enclosed by landmasses. Its immense size surpasses that of Europe and even during summer, it remains 62 times larger than the UK. Antarctica boasts several extreme superlatives – it is the highest, driest, windiest, and coldest continent, with its temperature plummeting to a chilling -94°C. Paradoxically, it experiences minimal snowfall, as its arid conditions classify it as a polar desert.

For a portion of the year, Antarctica is shrouded in darkness, devoid of trees and shrubs, with only two native flowering plant species. Notably, no permanent human inhabitants or native populations exist in Antarctica. Nevertheless, it draws up to 5,000 scientists and researchers, including WWF-supported teams studying Emperor and Adélie penguins. Approximately 30,000 tourists visit annually, necessitating stringent management to safeguard this unspoiled environment.

Despite being one of the world's least disturbed regions, Antarctica faces growing vulnerability, particularly to the impacts of global warming and climate change.

Antarctica's lack of immunity

Antarctica has never experienced a bird flu outbreak, resulting in a lack of immunity among the local wildlife populations. Dr Thijs Kuiken, a veterinary pathologist at Erasmus University Medical Centre in the Netherlands, told the New York Times, that the population is "completely naive" to the virus, significantly increasing the risk of high mortality rates if an outbreak were to occur.

The detection of avian flu on Bird Island in Antarctica is an alarming development that raises significant concerns about the region's fragile ecosystem and its unique wildlife.