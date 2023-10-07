Europe's first fully private rocket launch takes place from Spain

Spain's company PLD Space launched Miura-1 rocket on Saturday (Oct 7) marking Europe's first fully private rocket launch. Miura-1, a recoverable rocket was launched from a site in southwest Spain. The launch is being viewed as a boost to Europe's stalled space ambitions.

PLD Space's test launch at night from Huelva came after two previous attempts were scrubbed. The Miura-1 rocket has been name after a breed of fighting bull. The rocket is as tall as a three-storey building. It has a 100-kg (220-pound) cargo capacity.

The company said that the launch does carry payload for test purposes but the payload will not be released. Engineers were seen cheering in a mission control video as the rocket lifted off in the night sky.

"My voice is shot after so much shouting," said a triumphant Raul Torres, CEO of PLD Space, shortly after the launch.

He said that all rocket system were working "perfectly". He added that the company will now focus on tripling its workforce.

"This is just the beginning," he said.

Pedro Sanchez, Spain's acting Prime Minister took to social media to mark the occasion.

"The launch of the Miura 1, the first rocket with 100% Spanish technology, has been a success. A milestone that positions Spain's research and development at the forefront of space transportation," he said.

The flight of the rocket lasted for 306 seconds. The maximum height of 46 kilometres was however, just half the altitude the mission planners had aimed for, said Space[dot]com.

The company will recover the partially reusable launcher on Saturday. The launcher landed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The first attempt to launch Miura-1 was carried out in the month of May, but was abandoned because of high-altitude winds. A second attempt was carried out in June but it was a failure when umbilical cables did not all release in time . The lift-off was halted amid smoke and flames spewing from the rocket.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.