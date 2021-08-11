'Etna has a new peak': Why Europe’s tallest active volcano keeps growing higher

According to Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology(INGV), Mount Etna has increased its height reaching 3,357 meters above sea level.

"The southeast crater is now far higher than its "big brother", the northeast crater, the undisputed peak of Etna for 40 years," it said.

The peak has grown amid heightened activity for the past six months.

The satellite images of the mountain were obtained in July. The highest point of the volcano is now on the northern edge of the southeast crater at an altitude of 3,357.

The institute said the summit of Etna, since 1980, has always been considered the north-east crater which reached a maximum height of 3,350 meters.

The height however decreased over the years due to the collapse of its edges and settled at 3,326 meters in 2018. "This record, however, has now been surpassed by the cone of the southeast crater," the institute said.

"Today, Etna has a new peak," it informed.

Europe’s tallest active volcano had erupted on Monday spewing vast amounts of lava with explosions and ash plumes. The eruption continued for at least 5 hours from 1 am to 6:30 am local time.

The mountain is located above the Sicilian town of Catania and erupts periodically with its record of eruptions dating back centuries.

The active volcano has churned out huge amounts of ash as Sicily's government estimated at least 300,000 tonnes of ash has been cleaned since February.

