ESA posts brilliant pics of landslide on Mars

Nothing more needs to be said about how Mars occupies a place of fascination in human mind. It has been revered as a God, feared in horoscopes. But it surely makes for a unique view in the night sky with its red glory.

The planet is not as unfamiliar scientifically as decades ago. Orbitters and rovers are still collecting info about the planet. We often see pics of Martian hills, atmosphere and even storms. But Martian landslide? Well that's something different.

European Space Agency (ESA) has captured such a landslide on the surface of Mars. It has posted the image on Instagram.

"Captured by the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter on 13 April 2021, a 5 km-long landslide can be see in this scene at the rim of a 35 km wide crater in the Aeolis region of Mars (151.88°E/27.38°S).

Landslides are geomorphological processes occurring under specific environmental conditions. On Mars as on Earth, they come in various shapes and sizes, and Earth analogues are used to understand similar processes seen on planetary bodies..." said ESA in its post.

Netizens are awestruck, and the post has expectedly gone viral. At the time of publishing of this article, the images had got more than 20 thousand likes.