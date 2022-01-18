Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch 49 Starlink satellites soon: How to watch Live

Elon Musk's SpaceX continues to launch its Starlink satellites. More than a thousand Starlink satellites have already been launched. These low-orbiy satellites can already be seen in the night sky and casual observers are reporting strange lights moving across the night sky in a straight line. Though claims of UFOs are aplenty, in recent times, all such people are probably seeing are Starlink satellites.

SpaceX is not planning to lose its momentum anytime soon and preparing to launch yet another batch of satellites. This time, 49 satellites will be launched into space on a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch is slated to take place on January 19 at 0004 hours GMT (5:34 am on January 19 as per Indian Standard Time). The launch will take place from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Launch of any spacecraft/ satellite is an exciting thing to watch live. So if you want to catch this launch LIVE, ther are many options.

If you want to watch it on SpaceX website, you can do that here.

If you want to watch it on Youtube, this is the link

Starlink is an ambitious venture of Elon Musk's SpaceX that aims to create a constellation of satellites so that internet can be made available to almost anyonwe in the world.