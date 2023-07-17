Eli Lilly's new Alzheimer's drug shows promise of slowing down memory decline

A breakthrough drug known as donanemab has emerged as a significant milestone in the battle against chronic forgetfulness or Alzheimer's disease, after a global trial that confirmed its ability to slow down cognitive decline.

The US pharmaceuticals group Eli Lilly on Monday reported full findings of its phase 3 clinical study of donanemab at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam. The results showed that the antibody treatment slowed progression by about 35 per cent in the early stages of the disease.

When an individual suffers from dementia, a toxic protein gets accumulated in their brain. The aforementioned medication reportedly aids in the early stages of the disease by eliminating this exact protein.

The donanemab trial involved 1,736 participants with an average age of 73. The trial participants had mild to moderate symptoms of Alzheimer’s, with half receiving intravenous infusions of the treatment and half a placebo every four weeks for 18 months.

The Eli Lilly drug reportedly slowed the progression of the disease, most effectively in its earlier stages. So, is it a cure for dementia? Not exactly.

While the medication does not provide a cure, various charitable organisations asserted that the findings published in the journal JAMA point to a new era in Alzheimer's treatment.

The treatment specifically targets Alzheimer's disease and does not demonstrate effectiveness in treating other forms of dementia, such as vascular dementia. What next for donanemab? The drug is currently under evaluation by the United Kingdom's drug regulatory agency for potential utilisation within the National Health Service (NHS).

During the trials, donanemab exhibited a roughly one-third reduction in the progression of the disease. Who manufactures donanemab? Indianapolis-headquartered Eli Lilly manufactures donanemab, which also operates lecanemab, a drug developed by Eisai and Biogen that gained global attention for its proven ability to slow down the disease.

While these drugs hold great promise, it is important to note that they are not without risks. Donanemab breakthrough: Risks associated Brain swelling emerged as a common side effect affecting up to a third of patients in the donanemab trial.

However, for the majority, this issue resolved itself without causing any symptoms. But two participants, and possibly a third, experienced fatal brain swelling as a result.

