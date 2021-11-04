Earthquake helps growth of trees, reveals study

Earthquakes are usually regarded with fear and though technological and scientific advances have enabled us to study the natural phenomenon in greater detail, there is still no way to predict earthquake with pinpoint precision. Major earthquakes can cause devastation to cities and earthquakes on the ocean floor can trigger tsunamis which can cause damage in even greater area.

But scientists have found that earthquakes have a positive effect as well. It has been found that earthquakes help growth of trees. Trees growing on flat ground are benefitted more than those growing on slopes like mountainsides.

Result of the study has been reported in journal JGR Biogeosciences.

The researchers led by hydrologist Christian Mohr from the University of Potsdam in Germany studied Pinus radiata trees in Chile in the aftermath of a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Maule region in Chile in 2010. Trees growing in valleys as well as on mountainsides were studied.

Tree core samples taken in 2014 showed that trees growing in valleys showed temporary increase in growth. The increase in growth was less among trees growing on mountainsides.

The researchers are ascribing the effect to altered grondwater streams in the aftermath of the earthquake.