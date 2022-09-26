NASA says Earth making its closest approach to Jupiter. Here's how to see it

NASA on Monday (September 26) announced that Jupiter is making its closest approach to Earth in 59 years.

If stargazers look towards Jupiter in the night sky this week with their binoculars or telescopes, they are in for a treat as per the US space agency.

University of Southern Queensland astrophysics professor Jonti Horner believes that Jupiter is rising at sunset and setting at sunrise and is pretty much opposite the sun in the sky.

Making Jupiter appear bigger and brighter than any other time of the year, this happens once in every 13 months.

Since 1963, the Earth is at its closest to Jupiter which will make for an "extraordinary" view as per NASA.

While the night sky is also a bit darker than usual, Jupiter's positioned in a dark patch of sky.

Between 12:30 am to 1:30 am (IST) on Tuesday, Jupiter will reach opposition and will be at its brightest in the early hours of the day and during the night.

According to Horner, "It will get a little bit fainter, but we'll get a very good view of it over the next few months."

“It’s important to remember that Galileo observed these moons with 17th-century optics. One of the key needs will be a stable mount for whatever system you use,” said Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

To look at it, people need to have their backs against the sun and look at the horizon at sunset. But at sunrise, they need to be looking in the opposite direction of the rising sun.

(With inputs from agencies)

