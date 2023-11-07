Earth is literally shaking. Latest study finds out why exactly

Our planet is actually shaking, and it is not because of earthquakes. A new study sheds light on how climate change is leading to the generation of seismic waves, similar to the tremors felt during quakes.

The ocean waves apply forces to the sea floor below and generate seismic waves as they rise and fall, said the study, titled "Increasing ocean wave energy observed in Earth's seismic wavefield since the late 20th century". It was published in the journal Nature Communications on Nov 1.

The study said that these seismic waves are so intense and extensive that seismographs, which are used to monitor and analyse earthquakes, detect them as a constant thrum.

Also read: Scientists put Martian rock that hit Earth in nuclear reactor and solved tricky puzzle

Scientists said in the study that they used data from 52 globally distributed seismographs to analyse the "vertical component primary microseism wavefield" in the 14–20s period between the late 1980s and Aug 2022.

As per the study, the wave signal has been getting more intense in recent decades, which reflects increasingly stormy seas and higher ocean swell.

"This signal is principally composed of Rayleigh waves generated by ocean wave seafloor tractions at less than several hundred meters depth, and is thus a proxy for near-coastal swell activity," the study noted.

The study reflects how these global statistics, together with other ocean, satellite, and regional seismic studies, demonstrate a decades-long rise in wave energy, which corresponds with increased storminess caused by rising global temperatures.

The study said that microseism intensity was measured at 52 seismograph locations around the world with extended histories of continuous recording dating back to the late 1980s. The authors found that 41 (79%) of these stations saw quite significant and progressive energy increases over the decades.