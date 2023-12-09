Ducks aren't that unique. 'Quack quack' calling frog with musical voice discovered in India

The ducks and ducklings are creatures that evoke curiosity among kids of the human world. Their 'quack quack' sounds like music to many and an irritant to few — yes duck-haters exist in our world.

But it has now emerged that the crowning quack-quack glory of ducks is not just theirs at all. Even frogs can make that sound. (Poet Vikram Seth of 'Frog and the Nightingale' fame should be proud.)

In a recent breakthrough, scientists from the UK-based University of Wolverhampton and Wildlife Institute of India have announced the discovery of a new species of frog in India, near the Namdapha Tiger Reserve in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dubbed the "music frog" for its distinct call reminiscent of a wild duck's quack, this unique amphibian was identified during surveys conducted in 2022.

Dr Deepak Veerappan, an expert from the university, described the frog's call pattern as consisting of two to three notes, closely resembling the familiar 'quack quack quack' of a wild duck.

"This newly discovered frog, found near the Noa-Dihing river, grows up to six centimetres and is characterised by a pale, cream-coloured line on the mid-body," Dr Veerappan said in an official statement.

How were these frogs discovered?

The finding resulted from night-time searches conducted with torchlight in August and September 2022. This collaborative effort involved Indian biologists, forest experts, and researchers from the University's School of Life Sciences.

This one marks the third consecutive discovery of a new amphibian species in the easternmost Tiger Reserve of India within a year.

Named after the Noa-Dihing river, this unique frog underscores the significance of conserving habitats and their surrounding areas, Dr Veerappan said.

Researchers are now optimistic that further studies will reveal additional populations of the Noa-Dihing frog within the reserve, shedding light on the biodiversity of this ecologically important region.

The marshy habitat in Arunachal Pradesh where this discovery was made, is dominated by a particular grass species called Rotala, in which the male frogs make circular pits almost like their private pools and call from the pits to attract female frogs. The interesting breeding, egg-laying and parental care, if any, still remain unknown for this interesting marsh-adapted frog species.