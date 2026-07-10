/Did NASA chief just confirm aliens? US Space agency's director Jared Isaacman REVEALS: 'We have images...'

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has confirmed that the US space agency possesses images of unidentified objects which scientists have not yet been able to explain. Speaking on The Jack Gordon Podcast, Isaacman said some imagery collected by NASA could not currently be explained away as comets or other known natural phenomena.

"We have captured imagery... based on the data that we have within that imagery, we don't know what it is," Isaacman said, adding that President Donald Trump has been supportive of greater transparency around such material.

There's life out there

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While Isaacman stopped short of saying that the unexplained images could be proof of aliens, he said he believes humanity could eventually discover that life is common across the universe, though he acknowledged there is no definitive evidence yet.

"I think there's a very real possibility we're going to arrive at a conclusion in our lifetime that perhaps there's life everywhere out there and that it isn't as infrequent as we might think it to possibly be," he said.

NASA may have proof of alien life

While Isaacman said NASA has images that remain unexplained, he rejected one of the most persistent UFO conspiracy theories. When asked whether the US government had recovered crashed alien spacecraft or extraterrestrial bodies, he said he had never seen evidence to support those claims.

However, Isaacman revealed that NASA may already have proof of aliens. "We got samples on Mars right now. If we bring them back, there is a very high probability that they will point to, at some point, microbial life at least on Mars," he said.

NASA has long viewed Mars sample analysis as one of the best opportunities to determine whether the Red Planet once hosted microscopic life, although plans to return those samples have faced delays and funding challenges.

'Are we alone?'

Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur and civilian astronaut appointed to lead NASA, said the search for life elsewhere remains one of the agency's biggest scientific goals.