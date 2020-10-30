Covid toes: Scientists discover red and swollen feet as new symptom

A new study has found a new coronavirus symptom, named as Covid toes, in which infected people may see their toes getting red and swollen and ultimately purple.

The research by the International League of Dermatological Societies and the American Academy of Dermatology found that this new symptom can develop chilblain-like inflammation on the feet of the patient that can last for months and typically develops within a week to four weeks after contracting Covid-19.

However, it also adds that the symptoms are largely mild and the feet return to normal condition in weeks.

But, researchers discovered that nearly one in six people require hospitalisation for the condition, while some of those people with "long COVID" symptoms report cases lasting for many months.

"It seems there is a certain sub-group of patients that, when they get Covid, they develop inflammation in their toes, which turns them red and swollen, and then they eventually turn purple," Dr Esther Freeman, from the International COVID-19 Dermatology Registry, the collaboration between the two studies said, as reported by Sky News.

"In most cases, it is self-resolved and it goes away. It is relatively mild."

According to the study, nearly 50 per cent of the patients have reported having Covid toes and about 16 per cent of those had to be hospitalised because of the condition.

