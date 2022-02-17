Covid survivors at increased risk to develop depression, use drugs: Study

Covid is a problem enough but the aftereffects of the infection are increasingly getting looked at. Many symptoms and tendencies are seen among those who have recovered from Covid in the year following the infection.

A study now says that Covid survivors were 40 per cent more likely to develop symptoms of depression. The study also says that people may also struggle sleeping. The survivors have also been found to 20 per cent more likely to abuse substances within a year of catching Covid.

Suicidal thoughts were found to be 46 per cent more common among Covid survivors.

The study was carried out by researchers from St Louis University who observed 150,000 people who were military veterans. The cohort was mostly male, in their 60s. People from this group were tested positive up to January 2021.

There was a correlation seen between Covid infection and mental health issues. People were also found to be at higher risk to develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and panic attacks.

For the purpose of this study, the military veterans who were observed were compared to a group of 5.6 million veterans who had not caught the virus till date.

The study was observational in nature. It has been published in British Medical Journal (BMJ). No direct cause was established as to why Covid survivors were showing symptoms of mental health issues.