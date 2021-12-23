Covid: Australian researchers examine if blood thinner nasal spray offers protection

Amid vaccines, pills and ever-mutating Covid virus, a new approach to combat the pandemic is being tested. One that of nasal spray. True, news stories about such a treatment have been doing rounds. But there are very early indications that such a treatment indeed can be part of collective fight against the pandemic.

Researchers in Australia are testing whether a nasal spray of a particular drug can make a Covid patient less infectious. Important thing about these trials are the researchers are using a commonly available drug heparin. It is a blood thinner. Due to it easy availability, such sprays may potentially be made on large scale.

The trials are going to go on till mid-2022 after which we would know for sure if this approach is workable. But if results are encouraging then we may have another weapon in our arsenal against Covid-19.

The nasal spray does not target the spike protein of coronavirus. Large number of mutations in spike protein have been a persistent issue in front of scientists previously.

When the drug is sprayed in the nose, it does not enter the bloodstream but stays in the nose. The aim is to let the virus latch on to the drug instead of human cells.

Researchers are hopeful that the drug, in addition to make a Covid patient less infectious, can also potentially be used as a nose mask. If such a function of the drug is found to be feasible, healthy persons would be able to use the nasal spray before heading out in the open to protect themselves.