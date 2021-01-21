COVID-19  can cause neurological damage, stuttering: Study

World has had enough of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the new strain and fresh waves of infection across the globe have caused concern. Now it appears that more we study the coronavirus in order to understand it, scarier details are emerging. A study has revealed that coronavirus may cause neurological damage, this means that coronavirus can affect your brain. Outwardly, this can show symptoms such as stuttering among other things.

The early study carried out by researchers from universities and institutes across the UK found that about third of 153 COVID-19 patients had developed neurological symptoms of some kind.

A report in Scientific American said the symptoms of COVID-19 persisted even when coronavirus was eliminated from the patient's body. The neurological symptoms ranged from fatigue to brain fog to loss of smell, stuttering.

“There’s a really wide spectrum of [neurological] manifestations of COVID,” says Thomas Pollak, a neuropsychiatrist at King’s College London and a co-author of the U.K. study. “Some are totally devastating, like stroke or encephalitis, and some are much more subtle.”

Thomas Pollak was quoted by Scientific American.

Speech is an important and quite remarkable feat for human body and mind because about 100 muscles need to co-ordinate on a millisecond scale in order to talk. Researchers have been quoted to say that it was possible that coronavirus inflammation affected the neural circuitry required to perform this co-ordination.