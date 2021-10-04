'Cosmic Music': Check out NASA post on 'heavenly' sounds from galaxy's centre

That space is filled with breathtaking visual treats is something that is commonly known. But who knew space sounded divine? We may have grown up on tv shows and movies using the usual zip-zap-zoom to represent what they thought were sounds in space. But now NASA has put all speculations to rest by posting a video that is simply marvellous.

The video contains sound coming from centre of our milky way galaxy. The amazing and soothing sound clip posted by NASA is sure to keep you transfixed and even put you in a zen mode. The sound clip has been made using a technique called data sonification.

"...This sonification of the Milky Way's center combines data from the Hubble Space Telescope, the Spitzer Spac Telescope, and @nasachandraxray...." says NASA in its Instagram post.

"...The light of objects located towards the top of the image is pitched higher, while the intensity of the light controls the volume. Stars and compact sources are converted to individual notes while extended clouds of gas and dust produce an evolving drone," the space agency explains further.

Listen to the sublime cosmic music

Understandably, the post has more than 200,000 views. An Instagram user, clearly impressed by the music has even asked NASA to 'drop on Spotify in comments. His comment alone has got 66 likes.