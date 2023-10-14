Common plastic additive found linked to ADHD and Autism: Study

There is no shame in having ADHD or Autism. Ever-progressing field of medicine is constantly gleaning into these conditions and developing new treatment options by examining aspects of ADHD and Autism. A new study, published in journal PLOS One and reported by ScienceAlert says there is link between a common plastic additive and both of these conditions.

The study has been carried out by researchers from Rowan University and Rutgers Univerisity in the US. It has reportedly found that children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and/or Autism sprectrum disorder (ASD) show difference in how their bodies process and eliminate bisphenol A (BPA), a plastic additive, compared to neurotypical children.

In this study, the researchers worked with three groups of children: 66 with autism, 46 with ADHD, and 37 neurotypical kids. They analysed the process of 'glucuronidation' in these children.

Glucuronidation is a process through which body eliminates toxins from the blood into urine.

The study has reportedly found that kids with ADHD or ASD could not clear out BPA and Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) as efficiently as neurotypical kids. DEHP is a compound similar to BPA.

The lessened elimination efficiency may mean that bodies of kids with ASD and ADHD may experience toxic effects for a longer period as compared to neurotypical kids.

"Detoxification of these two plasticizers is compromised in children with ASD and ADHD," say the researchers in the paper published in PLOS One

"Consequently, their tissues are more exposed to these two plasticizers."

It was only in the case of BPA that a statistically significant difference was seen. It was found that the elimination efficiency was reduced by 11 per cent in kids with ASD or ADHD.

Research is still going on in the field of medical science to find out what exactly leads causes ADHD and ASD.

