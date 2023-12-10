Climate change we instigated is here to stay for at least 50,000 years: Study

In a seismic moment at the turn of the millennium, Nobel laureate Paul Crutzen introduced the term "Anthropocene" to characterize a new geological era shaped by human activities. Fast forward to 2023, and the Anthropocene is no longer a theoretical concept but an urgent reality as global leaders grapple with the ramifications of industrialisation on a planetary scale.

Crutzen's initial proposition in 2000 outlined planetary symptoms such as deforestation, rampant dam construction, overfishing, and disruptions to the nitrogen cycle.

Climate change, while acknowledged, was seen as a distant concern. However, the trajectory has taken a dramatic turn, with nine consecutive years marking record-breaking temperatures by 2022 and 38 instances where global temperatures exceeded the UN's safe warming limit of 1.5°C by September 2023.

Research shows that the sudden disruption to our climate will last for at least 50,000 years, maybe even longer.

Drivers behind the surge

The surge in temperatures is intricately linked to the relentless rise in greenhouse gas levels, particularly carbon dioxide, reaching around 420 ppm from the 370 ppm reported at the start of Crutzen's discourse.

Notably, cleaner skies resulting from regulatory measures have unintended consequences, allowing more sunlight to penetrate the atmosphere and intensify global warming. Diminishing sea ice further amplifies this effect, posing unprecedented challenges.

Antarctica's warning and rising Seas

Recent studies focusing on Antarctica's vulnerable ice sheets send a clear warning to policymakers. Even under optimistic scenarios of emission reduction, the potential for several meters of sea-level rise over the coming centuries demands strategic preparedness.

The impact on polar ice-sheets has far-reaching consequences.

Examining the Anthropocene through a geological prism reveals a stark reality: the delicate balance maintained over millions of years through Earth's spin and orbit has been abruptly disrupted.

The injection of a trillion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere within a century has irrevocably altered the planet, drawing parallels to significant climate events in deep Earth history.

Also watch | COP28 Summit: Could the world agree to ditch fossil fuels at COP28? COP28: A pivotal moment

As leaders convene for COP28, the urgency of addressing fossil fuel emissions and striving for "net-zero" status is apparent.

Yet, the enduring impact of the Anthropocene necessitates more than mere reduction; negative emissions are imperative to restore a climate conducive to humanity's future and the sustainability of life on Earth.

The outcomes of COP28 hold the key to shaping a responsible and sustainable trajectory for generations to come.