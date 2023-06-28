Climate change to turn snow into extreme rainfalls in high-altitude regions, risk of landslides: Study

A recent study has exposed the alarming consequences of climate change with the findings suggesting that as the planet heats up it will result in extreme precipitation with snowfall turning into rain in high-altitude regions, a phenomenon which will in turn increase the risk of landslides and floods, media reports said.



The study was published in the journal Nature and reveals how mountain regions will experience more intense rainfall than previously anticipated in earlier research. This heightened precipitation poses greater risks, such as floods, landslides, and soil erosion, in comparison to the risk of snowfall. Climate change impact While scientists have studied the overall increase in extreme precipitation due to climate change, the study breaks down the proportion of extreme precipitation that falls as snow versus rain. The distinction is crucial because rain tends to have more adverse effects on human lives.

The study, led by Mohammed Ombadi, an environmental data scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US state of California, found that for every one degree Celsius increase in global temperature, higher elevations can expect a 15 percent rise in extreme rainfall.

This increase is nearly double what climate scientists had previously estimated for both rain and snow combined. It specifically applies to regions above approximately 2,000 meters or 6,500 feet in elevation, as per media reports. Implications for human populations Approximately one-quarter of the global population resides in mountain regions or directly downstream from them. While landslides mainly affect local areas, floods have more widespread impacts on people downstream.

Additionally, soil erosion can undermine agricultural lands, natural ecosystems, and exacerbate the risks of floods and landslides. These threats add to the challenges posed by melting glaciers in the same mountain ranges and river valleys. Analysing historical data and climate projections Dr. Ombadi and his colleagues analysed historical data from 1950 to 2019, along with climate change projections till 21st century. They focused on temperate and Arctic regions in the Northern Hemisphere, as data from the tropics and the Southern Hemisphere were limited. Their modeling of various global warming scenarios revealed a consistent increase in extreme rainfall for each degree of warming. The impact of elevation on rainfall increase The researchers discovered that the higher the elevation, the greater the increase in extreme rainfall. Unlike the relationship between rising temperatures and precipitation, this change wasn't linear.