'Climate change out of control': First week of July declared hottest on record

The World Meteorological Organization observed on Monday that the beginning of July this year saw global temperature soaring to a record level. It comes hot on the heels of a record-hot June in a year where Europe has already been witnessing record droughts, with US and China facing extreme heatwaves. Experts believe the situation is exacerbated by an intense interaction of climate change and El-Nino weather patterns.

WMO noted that temperatures were breaking records both on sea and land, leading to devastating “impacts on ecosystems and the environment”. Temperature data According to several media reports quoting provisional data on global temperature records, the average global temperature on July 7 was 17.24°C, which was 0.3°C above the previous record of 16.94°C on August 16 2016. Notably, 2016 was also a strong El Nino year.

El Nino “is expected to further fuel the heat both on land and in the oceans and lead to more extreme temperatures and marine heatwaves. We are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to fall as El Nino develops further and these impacts will extend into 2024. This is worrying news for the planet,” said Prof. Christopher Hewitt, WMO Director of Climate Services, in a statement.

Michael Sparrow, chief of the world climate research programme at the WMO, noted that the effects of El Nino would be better felt towards the end of the year. Historical records tumbled last Thursday According to Europe's climate monitoring service Copernicus, last week saw global temperatures reaching historic high levels, the hottest since the records began in 1940. Of all days, Thursday recorded the highest temperature.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, said that “the situation we are witnessing now is the demonstration that climate change is out of control”.

Certain regions, such as parts of Canada, the United States, Mexico, Asia, and eastern Australia, experienced significant temperature increases compared to usual patterns. However, a few areas, including western Australia, the western US, and western Russia, were cooler than average. High temperatures leading to deaths The elevated temperatures have resulted in various health issues among people, ranging from heatstroke and dehydration to cardiovascular strain.