Chinese scientist He Jiankui proposes controversial gene-editing research on embryos

He Jiankui, the Chinese scientist who faced international condemnation in 2018 for creating the first gene-edited children, has presented a new research proposal involving modifying human embryos to address the challenges of the ageing population. He, who was sentenced to three years in prison in 2019 for "illegal medical practices," resurfaced last year and announced the opening of a research lab in Beijing. Recently, he posted a research proposal on social media outlining plans to gene-edit mouse embryos and human-fertilised egg cells to investigate if a mutation can protect against Alzheimer's disease. Juankui's new proposal Notably, the proposed experiment would involve abnormal fertilised egg cells not suitable for implantation.

In a one-page document, the scientist proposed research involving gene-editing of mouse embryos and human fertilised egg cells or zygotes. He plans to test whether a mutation "confers protection against Alzheimer’s disease."

This reportedly will help with the nation's ageing population.

"The ageing population is of grave importance as both a socioeconomic issue and a strain on the medical system … Currently, there is no effective drug for Alzheimer’s disease," wrote the scientist in his proposal.

However, unlike previous experiments that landed him in jail, He stated that "government permits and ethical approval" would be required before any experimentation, emphasising that no human embryo would be implanted for pregnancy. Government approvals While it remains uncertain if He would obtain approval for such research in China, experts argue that the current proposal lacks scientific validity.

After He's previous research was exposed, Chinese authorities tightened regulations and ethical standards governing human gene editing. They banned He from engaging in assisted reproductive technology services and placed limitations on his work with human genetic resources.

Scientists and medical ethics experts have expressed concern and confusion about He's new proposal involving gene editing of embryos. Some consider the proposal to be more of a publicity stunt than a substantiated research agenda. Critics question the ethical implications of genetically modifying embryos to address a complex disease like Alzheimer's, which lacks a clear, single genetic cause. Experts argue that the proposal raises ethical, scientific, and safety concerns. Experts criticise "violations" of ethics The proposal attracted criticism from experts who drew parallels to He's earlier work, which was widely criticised for its ethical and safety concerns, as it had the potential to alter human DNA across generations.

In March of this year, over 200 Chinese scholars released a statement condemning He's "attitude and refusal to reflect on his criminal actions of violating ethics and regulations of gene editing."

As per CNN, they also called for regulatory authorities to launch a new investigation into the scientist's "alleged re‐violation of scientific integrity, ethical norms, laws and regulations."