LIVE TV
ugc_banner

China's rover finds geometric shapes under Martian surface

New DelhiEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Dec 01, 2023, 04:43 AM IST
main img

(Representative Image) Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

While it is quite tempting to imagine that these geometric polygons are remnants of some complex machinery developed by aliens on Mars, scientists think there are other reasons for their existence

China became the second country ever to land a rover on Mars with the successful landing of the Zhurong rover on May 15, 2021. The rover made some important observations and studied the red planet as it moved around the surface. The rover was also equipped with a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) which could peer under the surface of the red planet.

Researchers have now announced that the rover found irregular polygonal wedges about 35 metres under the surface where it landed.

While it is quite tempting to imagine that these geometric polygons are remnants of some complex machinery developed by aliens on Mars, scientists think there are other reasons for their existence.

trending now

Watch | Scientists surprised by source of largest quake detected on Mars

×

The team of researchers from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences writes in their paper in journal Nature that Zhurong detected sixteen such polygonal wedges within a stretch of 1.2 kilometres on Mars. These wedges measure from a few centimetres to tens of metres across. The research paper was cited by ScienceAlert in its report.

Freez-thaw cycles and volcanic activity on Mars

Researchers believe that these wedges were formed due to freeze-thaw cycles on Mars billions of years ago. But the origin of these wedges can also be volcanic and they may also have formed from cooling lava flows.

The researchers say that these polygonal structures may have been formed 3.7 – 2.9 billion years ago that is, Late Hesperian–Early Amazonian epochs on Mars. These were formed "possibly with the cessation of an ancient wet environment. The palaeo-polygonal terrain, either with or without being eroded, was subsequently buried," say researchers as quoted by SciencAlert.

"The possible presence of water and ice required for the freeze–thaw process in the wedges may have come from cryogenic suction-induced moisture migration from an underground aquifer on Mars, snowfall from the air or vapor diffusion for pore ice deposition," the paper explains.

"The subsurface structure with the covering materials overlying the buried palaeo-polygonal terrain suggests that there was a notable palaeoclimatic transformation some time thereafter," the researchers wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

RELATED

In a first, scientists discover planet-forming disk beyond Milky Way

Sun's rampant activity cycle likely to peak January 2024, scientists analysing its dangers say

Bitcoin transactions not only guzzle electricity, but also need ‘swimming pools’ worth of water

Topics