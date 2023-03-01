Chaos in Milky Way? Stars forming at greater pace than previously thought, study shows

A new research has revealed that our home galaxy, the Milky Way, might be forming stars at a much higher rate than previous estimates. The study conducted by the scientists at the University of Würzburg in Germany has surprised the scientific community.

The research published in the journal 'Astronomy & Astrophysics' found that stars are forming at a rate four to eight times the mass of the Sun per year — which is two to four times more than current estimates given by astrophysicists.

The number becomes even bigger if we count the stars that are not as massive as Sun. Meaning, the Milky way is far more chaotic with 10 to 20 infant stars forming in our neighbourhood annually.

Understanding star formation rate is akin to taking the pulse of the galaxy. Scientists have concluded that the more stars a galaxy churns out, the faster it enriches itself with oxygen, iron, and other important elements that stars create.

"The star formation rate is very important to understand for galaxy evolution," said astrophysicist Thomas Siegert, associated with the study.

How star rate formation is calculated?

Astronomers find the rate of star formation by estimating the amount of gamma radiation produced following the decay of aluminum-26. This isotope is formed during the birth and death of a star and has a half-life of about 700,000.

It has a cyclical effect as the birth and death of stars spews heavier elements into interstellar space. The interstellar dust caused by supernova explosions and the formation of new stars pumps our galaxy with the required elements to repeat the process all over again.

The researchers, however, added the caveat that current models may not present an accurate picture as it is difficult to determine the source's distance. It is perhaps the reason the scientists could only give a range for the star formation rate and not the exact numbers.

(With inputs from agencies)