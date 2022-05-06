Catch a glimpse! Rare deep-sea fish found in Monterey Bay, US by experts

A rare deep-sea fish, which has been named after a mythical creature, has been found by experts in the US, media reports said.

The fish, which is called highfin dragonfish (Bathophilus flemingi), was spotted during an expedition in Monterey Bay, California state of the US, recently by marine biologists.

It is a special discovery as this species is the rarest of all dragonfish. It has been spotted only a few times by scientists till now.

Also Read | Revisiting prehistoric era: Fossils of 3 ichthyosaurs including giant tooth found in Swiss Alps, says study

This highfin dragonfish has been found at a depth of 980 feet (300 meters) in Monterey Bay, a report by Live Science said.

"They are just amazing animals, and part of what is appealing is that color pattern," Bruce Robison, senior scientist with Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) told Live Science. He is also the research lead for the team, which made the discovery.

The researchers with the MBARI have been scouring the depths of the bay for three decades with remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Watch | Decoding UFOs: What do we know about ‘flying saucers’?

This fish was discovered by Robison and a team of researchers during a week-long expedition on the research vehicle (RV) Western Flyer.

During a short time at sea, the team also conducted several experiments and observations.

This fish uses a unique type of camouflage and hunts like an ambush predator. It’s prey gets lured by the dragonfish with the help of a bioluminescent filament extending from its chin. "It uses that to attract prey that see the spot of glowing light and get drawn to it because they think it's something small enough that they can eat," Robison added. When the prey approaches close, the dragonfish's wide jaws attack it.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)