Measles infections have increased by about 80% worldwide this year as a result of the disruption created by COVID-19, according to the UN, which warned that the growth of the "canary in the coalmine" ailment meant that epidemics of other diseases were likely to follow.

According to the UN's children's organization, Unicef, and the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted vaccination campaigns for non-Covid diseases around the world, producing a "perfect storm" that might endanger the lives of millions of children.

Measles is a virus-borne illness that primarily affects youngsters. Blindness, brain enlargement, diarrhoea, and severe respiratory infections are among the most significant consequences.

The best approach to preventing HIV from spreading is to have at least 95 percent of people vaccinated, though many nations fall far short of that goal; Somalia, for example, has only 46 percent, according to UN data.

According to fresh data from UN agencies, over 17,300 measles cases were reported globally in January and February, compared to around 9,600 in the same months last year.

According to the data, there were 21 big and disruptive measles outbreaks in the 12 months leading up to April, the majority of which occurred in Africa and the eastern Mediterranean.

After rising incidences in west Africa, he predicted that yellow fever would be one of the next diseases to spread.

According to UN data, Somalia had by far the highest number of measles infections in the past year, with over 9,000 cases, followed by Yemen, Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Ethiopia — all of which are in some type of conflict.

There are also concerns that the conflict in Ukraine would start a revival in the country, which had the highest rate of measles in Europe between 2017 and 2019.