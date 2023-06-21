Can you drink it? Astronauts use their own urine, sweat to make clean water in space

Space exploration recently got a significant breakthrough after the astronauts in the International Space Station were able to generate clean water successfully by distilling urine and capturing moisture.

This milestone was achieved by the team by utilising the space station's Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS).

The system was designed to collect wastewater, which included moisture released from the sweat and breath of the crew. The wastewater was sent to the Water Processor Assembly (WPA), where the astronauts produced drinkable water.

Additionally, water from urine was recovered by the Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) through vacuum distillation. However, urine brine was generated from this distillation process, which contained some water components.

The new technology, the Brine Processor Assembly (BPA), is being tested by scientists to further enhance the recovery of water from the brine. The BPA, which is a subsystem for extracting wastewater, is being evaluated by experts in a zero-gravity environment.

Through the technology brine, after it is produced by the UPA, is subjected to special membrane technology, after which warm, dry air is blown over the brine to evaporate the water.

In this process, humid air is created, which along with the breath and perspiration of the crew members, is collected by the water collection systems of the station.

Team member at Johnson Space Centre Christopher Brown, hailing the achievement, called it an important step in the advancement of life support systems.

He further emphasised the importance of recycling water in space, adding that it is a remarkable accomplishment to launch with a limited water supply and lose only two pounds of water while allowing the remaining 98 per cent to circulate.

Scientists stated that the water produced from urine and sweat is far cleaner compared to the drinking water which is available on Earth.

He stated that crew members are not directly drinking urine but are actually consuming reclaimed, filtered, and thoroughly cleaned water.

This historic feat underscores the rigorous ground testing done and sophisticated processes adopted to ensure that clean and potable water is being produced in space.

Water, because of its multifaceted significance, remains critical for long-duration space travel. Firstly, water is essentially important for the well-being and survival of astronauts. It is needed for food preparation, hydration, food preparation, and personal hygiene.

The crew's health and performance can be severely compromised without the constant supply of clean water. Water also plays an important role in the sustenance of life support systems on spacecraft. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.