Body may treat fast food like an infection: Study

These days, we don't order food because we are hungry, we do it because we are bored. Nothing to spice up a lazy afternoon like a fresh, piping hot pizza eh? Fast food is bad for your health but it feels SO good for your mood.

But while we chomp on those slices, our immune system may just be thinking whether to treat the stuff as food or dangerous infection. This may sound wierd but a latest study suggests that what seems like solution to all our sadness (junk food) may just be putting our immune system in a spot.

This study was carried out in 2018. Mice were given a diet of saturated fats, sugar, and salt for a month. Their 'diet' did not have fresh fruits.

A spike in the the number of immune cells was observed. Body generates such a response when it is under attack by a microbial infection.

There's more to this, the international team of researchers found that the immune system may 'remember' the alarming response it gave. The study further says that as body begins to react to fast food diet, coming back to healthy eating habits may become harder than it was previously.

This study was published in scientific journal Cell.