Blood Moon: What to expect & where the total lunar eclipse will be visible on Sunday

A total lunar eclipse is expected to be visible in the United States on Sunday.

The phenomenon also called "Blood Moon" occurs as the Moon turns red during the lunar eclipse.

It will be visible in several parts of the world including South America, Europe and the Middle East. The eclipse will be visible in New York and European nations including Greece, France, Italy and Spain.

It will also be visible in Turkey, Egypt and Hungary. Just as the Sun sets in North America, the Sun, Earth and Moon will align to create a total lunar eclipse on Sunday.

Reports claim the eclipse will be visible in the United States on Sunday evening and is likely to last until May 16, however, the total eclipse when the Moon changes colour is expected to last just over an hour.

According to NASA, during a lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere.

NASA will Livestream the event as it takes place from Sunday. The Lucy spacecraft will observe the celestial phenomena.

