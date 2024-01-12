'Big Ring' with staggering diameter of 1.3 bln light years defies cosmic theories

Astronomers have stumbled upon a celestial mystery – the discovery of a colossal ring-shaped cosmic megastructure, named the Big Ring. This mind-boggling find, presented at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society in New Orleans, defies the conventional knowledge of the universe's structure. "This discovery challenges our current understanding of the cosmos. From current cosmological theories, we didn't think structures on this scale were possible," said a leading PhD student at the University of Central Lancashire Alexia Lopez.

The Big Ring has a staggering diameter of about 1.3 billion light years. It is more than 9 billion light years away from Earth. Although too faint to be seen directly, its expansive proportions would span the night sky equivalent to 15 full moons.

The findings question the cosmological principle, a fundamental assumption in cosmology which says that there is uniformity in the universe above a certain spatial scale.

"We could expect maybe one exceedingly large structure in all our observable universe," Lopez added.

In a surprising twist, the Big Ring is not alone. It shares cosmic real estate with the Giant Arc, another unexpectedly large structure discovered by Lopez in 2021, spanning an estimated 3.3 billion light years.

Both structures, located near the constellations of Boötes the Herdsman, hint at the possibility of a connected cosmological system.

"These oddities keep getting swept under the rug, but the more we find, we're going to have to come face-to-face with the fact that maybe our standard model needs rethinking," said Lopez and added, "As a minimum, it's incomplete. As a maximum, we need a completely new theorem of cosmology."

The structure, initially appearing as a perfect ring, was later revealed to possess a more coil-shaped structure, resembling a corkscrew, aligned face-on with Earth.