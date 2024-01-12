Flashback Friday: Tracing the turbulent journey of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

With the intention of upgrading the existing Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) aircraft and competing with rival manufacturer Airbus with its A320 New engine option (A320neo) planes, Boeing introduced the 737 MAX series in May 2017.

At that time, Chief Test Pilot Craig Bomben addressed journalists at the Boeing Field, expressing his astonishment at the minimal noise experienced upon re-entering the cabin during the test flight.

According to an article by the Puget Sound Business Journal, “amazing”, “flawless” and “brilliant”, were words that people used when talking about the 737 MAX’s silent engines during its first test flight.

“We’re quite confident in the demand continuing to be there, given the economies this airplane is going to provide,” Puget Sound Business Journal quoted Keith Leverkhuhn, the 737 MAX program manager as saying.

He further emphasised that the aircraft was expected to continue the strong sales run of the previous NG version of the 737.

However, the cheer surrounding the newly launched aircraft died down soon.

The timeline

On October 29, 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Lion Air crashed off the coast of Indonesia, into the Java Sea – killing all 189 passengers on board.

This incident followed a fatal crash of another 737 MAX, operated by Ethiopian Airlines. This occurred on March 10, 2019, just five months after the previous incident. All the 157 passengers on the plane died.

737 MAX planes were then grounded by aviation regulators across the globe.

Investigations later revealed that the accidents were related to a recently introduced semi-autopilot software malfunction, compelling the aircraft to descend uncontrollably despite the pilot's efforts to rectify the flight path.

It was only in November 2020 that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave Boeing the green signal to have its 737 MAX planes return to service.

The FAA mandated specific system, maintenance, and training prerequisites, along with the implementation of design alterations on each aircraft, prior to issuing the airworthiness certificate.

Flash forward to January 5, 2024, an Alaska Airlines flight suffered an accident when a door plug on a 737 MAX 9 aircraft blew out, depressurising the cabin. The aircraft however, returned to Portland International Airport safely after declaring an emergency.

Following this, Alaska and United Airlines reported loose parts in their Boeing 7373 MAX planes’ door panels, ultimately leading to the grounding of the 737 MAX 9 planes.

The cost of tragedy and cracks in the development before 2020

A total of 346 people on board the two flights were killed in the two crashes involving in Lion Air and the Ethiopian Airlines. Additionally, Boeing’s best-selling jets were grounded for 20 months, at a cost exceeding $21 billion.

The tragedy painted a grim picture of how persistent cost-cutting and a flawed regulatory process can jeopardise lives.

Boeing faced intense pressure to keep up with Airbus and maintain profitability which led to prioritising cost-cutting over safety in the 737 MAX developments.

One main issue was the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), a new software intended to prevent stalls. However, it malfunctioned in both the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes, causing the planes to nosedive.

Boeing sought to minimise training requirements for pilots transitioning to the MAX, potentially compromising their ability to handle an MCAS malfunction. Cost-cutting also led to reduced staffing in crucial areas like flight crew operations, potentially affecting the quality of design and safety checks.

According to former Boeing employees, FAA inspectors, and internal documents revealed, a culture of pressure and corner-cutting was ever present within the company. Engineers faced layoffs and performance evaluations heavily focused on cost reduction, discouraging concerns about safety.

Boeing also had a close relationship with the FAA, raising concerns about the independence of the certification process. Internal disagreements over design choices and the adequacy of the electrical system for the 777X (a wide body aircraft) suggest systemic issues beyond the MAX.

The issue at present and its implications ahead

The recent Alaska Airlines recent incident and the subsequent grounding of over 170 Boeing jets have stirred frustration among airlines, highlighting the company’s struggle to manage safety and supply crises.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, holding 70 per cent of the MAX 9 fleet, cancelled numerous flights.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged mistakes and expressed the need to regain customer confidence. This incident intensifies existing industry frustration, with concerns about production delays affecting deliveries and hindering airlines' ability to meet demand.

While Airbus also faces supply challenges, Boeing's repeated setbacks, including the MAX 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019, have strained relationships with airlines.

The incident has sparked calls for diversification by some airlines, with Southwest Airlines reconsidering its reliance on Boeing.