Believe it or not! These trees consume poisonous metals

Have you ever heard about a tree whose bark when cut, nickel, a highly poisonous metal to most plants is found?

Pycnandra acuminata, grown on New Caledonia island in the South Pacific, is one such tall tree.

According to a report by The Guardian, when the bark of Pycnandra acuminata is cut, a bright blue-green latex that comprises up to 25 per cent nickel is found.

The report further said that 700 plant species have a very high content of metal, generally nickel but not in all cases.

The macadamia tree's leaves and sap have manganese, however, not in the nut.

When such plants are dried and burned to ash they generate extremely rich, high-grade metal ore, with very less pollution and using far less energy than required in conventional mining, the report further said.

This could bring new sources of wanted metals, though it is less likely that it could completely replace traditional mining.

However, these can help in cleaning up soils contaminated with toxic metals.

It still remains a mystery how these trees can consume such high amounts of poisonous metals without losing their lives.