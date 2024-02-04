Bacteria that make us sick might survive and thrive on Mars, study shows

Four types of bacteria that can make humans sick on Earth may be able to survive and thrive under the harsh conditions of Mars if carried by the astronauts, according to a recent study published in the January version of Astrobiology.

The scientists placed colonies of Burkholderia cepacia, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Serratia marcescens in a box that stimulated the Mars-like environment, with its lack of water, scant atmospheric pressure, deadly ultraviolet radiation and toxic salts.

These bacteria live harmlessly on us but can become pathogenic when stressed. Initially, scientists believed that regolith or soil imitating the Martian surface would have toxic effect in the cells and limit their growth.

However, to their surprise, they discovered its opposite effect on bacteria. Three of the species survived with Pseudomonas aeruginosa in particular growing steadily for up to three weeks.

Microbiologist Tommaso Zaccaria who performed the experiment and his colleagues are now attempting to figure out how microbes managed to hold onto their lives.

Zaccaria posits that the bacteria may have managed to find small oases with enough water in the crannies of the regolith which provided nutrients and protection from the deadly UV radiation.

The scientists said the result of the study should prompt human missions to Mars to bring plenty of different antibiotics to deal with disease-causing bacteria surviving and perhaps mutating before reinfecting the astronaut.

Additionally, human missions would not want to accidentally mistake a terrestrial bug for a native Martian one during the research to find life.

“At the end of the day, we want to move forward and explore our solar system more. We try our best and that ultimately will lead to some really beautiful discoveries and some really cool history," said Zaccaria, who recommends that certain areas of the Red planet should be set aside like national parks where only robotic vehicles can enter.

Humanity has been searching for life on planets other than our home base to see if we can become an interplanetary species. Mars has long been touted as a potential candidate where this could be possible.

Currently, the Perseverance rover is traversing the rough terrain of Mars. It is part of an international, interplanetary relay team created to unravel the secrets of our neighbourhood planet.