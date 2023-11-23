Bacteria found storing, transmitting memories across generations for the first time

Researchers from the University of Texas and the University of Delaware have uncovered a potential memory system in the well-studied bacterium Escherichia coli (E. coli). Despite lacking a brain or nervous system, E. coli seems capable of forming memories of past experiences and passing them down to subsequent generations.

Contrary to conscious human memory, this bacterial memory system impacts decision-making based on prior encounters.

Lead researcher Souvik Bhattacharyya explains to ScienceAlert that while bacteria lack brains, they can gather and store information from their environment, later accessing it for their advantage.

The study's foundation lies in over 10,000 bacterial 'swarming' assays, examining E. coli behavior when cells collaborate for efficient exploration or form biofilms for colonisation. Intriguingly, intracellular iron levels emerged as a key factor influencing swarming behaviour.

Iron levels and behavioural response

Low iron levels prompted faster and more efficient swarming, while higher levels led to a more settled lifestyle.

Astonishingly, cells experiencing low iron levels in early generations exhibited accelerated swarming in subsequent generations.

This 'iron' memory endured for at least four generations, representing a unique form of behavioral conditioning.

Daughter cells inherited the iron-based memory from the mother cell, persisting through at least four successive generations before naturally diminishing by the seventh.

Artificial reinforcement could restore the memory, showcasing a distinctive intergenerational transmission of behavioral traits in E. coli.

While the study hasn't pinpointed the molecular mechanism behind this memory system, the robust link between intracellular iron and intergenerational behaviour suggests a form of enduring conditioning.

Despite the role of epigenetics in passing biological settings through generations, the short duration of heritability in this case implies a distinct mechanism.