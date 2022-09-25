Baby island in its infancy discovered in Pacific Ocean after an underwater volcanic eruption

Earth and its distinct terrains have been formed over the course of millions of years. Sometimes an entire mountain range can be formed due to earthquakes caused by the movement of tectonic plates while other times, a volcanic eruption can build new islands.

While we may have been a few million years late to observe how the Himalayan mountain range or the Andes was formed, scientists have discovered a 'baby' island in the Central Tonga islands, which is currently in its infancy.

Reportedly, the baby island has been born in the region due to an underwater volcano spewing lava, steam, and ash. A statement released by NASA Earth Observatory noted that one of the submerged volcanoes in the region awoke on September 10 and blasted its matter outside.

Within 11 hours after the volcanic eruption, the new island started to take shape above the water's surface which was visible in the images captured by NASA through satellites.

The scientists at NASA reported that by September 14, the estimated area of the island had grown to 4,000 square metres with an elevation of 10 metres. A week later on September 20, the island was sprawling across an area of 24,000 square metres.

According to Tonga Geological Services, the exact location of the nascent island lies northeast of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai, and northwest of Mo‘unga‘one.

“The volcano poses low risks to the aviation community and the residents of Vava‘u and Ha‘apai. All mariners are, however, advised to sail beyond 4 kilometers away from Home Reef until further notice." informed the Tonga Geological Services in a statement.

While it is indeed fascinating and rather miraculous to witness an island develop in front of our eyes, such volcanic islands often have a short shelf life. However, a few exceptions do exist.

The researchers observing the island stated that the island could grow more as the home reef volcano was still erupting.



