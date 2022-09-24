Artemis I mission: NASA delays launch of its new moon rocket due to Storm Ian

Due to a tropical storm that is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Florida, NASA has delayed the launch of its new moon rocket.

The US space agency said on Saturday, "NASA is forgoing a launch opportunity... and preparing for rollback (from the launchpad) while continuing to watch the weather forecast associated with Tropical Storm Ian."

Following hydrogen fuel leaks and other technical issues, this is the third delay in the past month for the lunar-orbiting test flight featuring mannequins but no astronauts.

Artemis I update: @NASA is foregoing a launch opportunity Tuesday, Sept. 27, and preparing for rollback, while continuing to watch the weather forecast associated with Tropical Storm Ian.



Weather forecasters have predicted that Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane by Monday and slam into Florida’s Gulf coast by Thursday.

Preparing the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket for a possible return to its hangar, NASA decided Saturday to forgo Tuesday’s planned launch attempt.

In the last opportunity before a two-week blackout period, NASA could try for an October 2 launch attempt if the rocket remains at the pad.

Possibly pushing it into November, a rollback late Sunday or early Monday likely would mean a lengthy delay for the test flight.

NASA's most powerful rocket, the Space Launch System, will lead to a two-person moon landing in 2025 if its first test flight goes well.



(With inputs from agencies)

