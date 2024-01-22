Ax-3 Mission: All-European astronaut crew successfully reaches ISS

On January 20, Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) achieved a significant milestone by successfully docking at the International Space Station (ISS). This feat follows the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on January 18, carrying a cohort of European astronauts, including Turkey's first space traveler and three representatives from the European Space Agency (ESA), from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The collaborative efforts of NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are currently in full swing as integrated operations are underway. This phase initiates during the spacecraft's approach to the ISS. NASA retains mission responsibility throughout integrated operations, encompassing the crew's stay aboard the orbiting laboratory, where they engage in scientific, educational, and commercial activities. The mission concludes upon Dragon's departure from the space station's vicinity.

Private crew mission: Axiom Space Mission 3

Axiom Space Mission 3 marks the third private crew mission to visit the ISS, ushering in a new era of space exploration.

The crew, composed entirely of private crew, is set to spend approximately 14 days aboard the ISS, undertaking up to 30 experiments. Their endeavours align with the ongoing activities of the seven astronauts already present on the space station.

Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA), expressed optimism for the future, stating, "This year will look much better." This positive outlook was shared during an annual press briefing, where the ESA disclosed a groundbreaking budget of €7.8 billion—the largest allocation ever dedicated to European space exploration.