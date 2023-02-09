Australia, New Zealand among best places to survive nuclear apocalypse: Study

Nuclear apocalypse is a scary scenario. Aftermath of a global nuclear war does not paint a happy picture for humankind. The nuclear winter and sheer downfall of human civilization is definitely not what the survivors would like to see. Though the nuclear apocalypse would have a global effect, researchers are now saying that people residing in some specific parts of the world have a higher chance of survival.

These pockets of hope, so to speak, are Australia, New Zealand, Iceland along with two Pacific Ocean island countries (Solomon islands, Vanuatu).

The study in this regard has been published in the journal Risk Analysis. It says that these countries would be able to produce enough food for their populations and will even be vital in restoring the human civilisation once more.

For this study, the authors compared 38 island countries on 13 factors which they said would predict which ones stood the best chance of surviving in a post-apocalyptical world.

Australia and New Zealand fared best in the analysis, partly because, they are far removed from places that would spark nuclear war.

Other than this, Australia scored well as it has a good infrastructure, huge energy surplus, high health security and more. However, its close ties with the US and UK made it susceptible to becoming a target of nuclear attacks. New Zealand fared better on this count.

(With inputs from agencies)



