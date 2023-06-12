Astronomers share of photo new supernova shining brightly in Pinwheel Galaxy

Astronomers have shared a photo of a star collapsing on itself, called a supernova, in the Pinwheel Galaxy, about 21 million light-years away from Earth.

The cosmic event was witnessed through the Gemini North telescope atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii by Japanese astronomer Koichi Itagaki on May 19.

The supernova, named SN 2023ixf, is said to be the closest one seen in five years.

In the photo shared by the astronomer, the supernova can be seen shining brightly in a blueish point of light on the far left on one of the spiral arms of Pinwheel Galaxy, which is also known as Messier 101 or M101.

The Pinwheel Galaxy is in the direction of the Ursa Major constellation. It faces Earth head-on and showcases its stunning spiral structure and nearly 1 trillion stars.

"This is the closest supernova to be discovered within the last five years and the second supernova to occur in Messier 101 within the past 15 years, following a Type I supernova observed in 2011," the National Science Foundation's NOIRLab, which runs big telescopes across the US and elsewhere, including the Gemini North, said in a statement.

According to NOIRLab, the SN 2023ixf is a Type II supernova, which are common in the arms of spiral galaxies. Valuable data for scientists It said that such stellar explosions occur when stars some eight to 50 times more massive than our sun run out of fuel, collapse inward and finally explode in incredible bursts of energy.

“In just 10 seconds, a Type II supernova can release as much energy as our sun will throughout its entire lifetime,” NOIRLab observes.

The analysis of the supernova is expected to provide valuable data about these cosmic light shows.

"Over the coming months, Gemini North will allow astronomers to study how the light from the supernova fades and how its spectrum evolves over time, helping astronomers better understand the physics of such explosions," it said in a statement.

The new image taken of the supernova’s aftermath by the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii marks the observatory’s comeback to scientific observations after a seven-month hiatus.

The telescope’s primary mirror was damaged in October while it was being moved, sustaining a chipped edge. The primary mirror has since been refurbished, given a new layer of protective coating and reinstalled, allowing the telescope to resume its search of the night sky for cosmic phenomena.