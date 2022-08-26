Astronomers have found exoplanet with ocean deeper than water

Search for alien life is a favourite topic of scientists and commoners alike. For a long time, we have been trying to find answer to the question of whether life exists elsewhere.

Water is an important indication of presence of alien life. Now an exoplanet with oceans deeper than those on Earth has been found.

The planet has been designated as TOI-1452 b. It is 100 light years away from our planet. The planet is 70 per cent larger than the Earth. It also five times more massive.

Interesting fact about the planet is that it revolves around two stars as opposed to Earth which revolves around a single star the Sun.

The planet is reportedly located in the 'Goldilocks Zone' in the star system in which it is present.

The planet was discovered by a team led by University of Montreal resercher Dr. Charles Cadieux. The findings were reported in the Astronomical Journal

The researchers found the exoplanet using NASA's TESS space telescope which surveys the entire sky in search of planets similar to Earth. The signal obtained from TESS showed slight decrease in brightness every 11 days. Based on this, the astronomers predicted that the planet is 70 per cent larger than Earth.

